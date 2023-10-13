2nd Case of Lumpy Skin Disease Confirmed at Pyeongtaek Farm

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has confirmed its second case of lumpy skin disease (LSD), a viral disease that affects cattle, at a dairy farm in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.Quarantine authorities gave the confirmation to city officials on Saturday after testing samples collected from the farm the previous day. This comes just a day after the first case was reported at a Korean native Hanwoo cattle farm in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province.At the Pyeongtaek farm, a veterinarian who was treating a cow experiencing loss of appetite alerted authorities of a suspected case.Under standard health protocol, all 92 heads of cattle raised at the farm will be culled.Health officials have also placed an area within a 500 meter radius of the infected farm under oversight.A standstill order is also in effect on all farms and related facilities within a ten kilometer radius until 2 p.m. Sunday to monitor abnormal symptoms in cattle.LSD is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes and causes fever and skin nodules. It has a fatality rate of below ten percent and does not affect humans.The disease first detected in the African nation of Zambia in 1929 spread to eastern Europe and Russia from 2013 and also reached Asia in 2019.