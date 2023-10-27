60th ABU General Assembly to Kick off on Saturday in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

The 60th Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union(ABU) General Assembly and Associated Meetings will kick off in Seoul on Saturday for a five-day run, under the theme “What Comes Next?”KBS, which organized the event to mark the 50th anniversary of public broadcasting, said Friday that the general assembly will offer various programs to help realize environmental, social, and corporate governance(ESG).One day ahead of the event’s opening, participants of the general assembly took part in the “Inside KBS Tour” which took them to various facilities in the company, including the Disaster Emergency Center.Saturday and Sunday will see meetings of the ABU’s Sports Media and Content Committee, Sports Finance Committee, Program Committee, Technical Committee, Planning and Strategy as well as a gathering of the presidency.On Monday, participants will tour around the Samsung Innovation Museum, Gyeongbok Palace and the presidential office.The General Assembly will open on Tuesday with ABU prizes set to be awarded later in the evening.This year’s general assembly, which will be attended by some 250 broadcasters from 65 countries, is set to see the adoption of the Seoul Declaration which will include pledges to reflect gender equality, diversity and inclusivity on organizational culture and content.