Photo : YONHAP News

The number of cattle farms with confirmed lumpy skin disease(LSD) infections has risen to 76 as of Friday afternoon.This follows the confirmation of one additional infection in Seosan in South Chungcheong Province on Friday, with authorities currently conducting tests for three suspected cases.The government plans to vaccinate all four million-76-thousand cattle in the nation by next Friday, with the completion rate standing around 69 percent as of 2 p.m. Friday as some two-point-eight million cows were inoculated.While the number of new daily infections decreased from last month, authorities plan to maintain the current quarantine system as the situation may change any time.LSD is a virus transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes, that does not affect humans and causes fever and skin nodules, with a fatality rate below ten percent.