Wet Weekend Expected Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

Rain is expected in the Chungcheong provinces and southern regions of the Korean Peninsula before expanding nationwide this weekend.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration Saturday, rain will fall along Korea’s eastern coast due to easterly winds driven by high-pressure over northeastern China.Five to 30 millimeters of rain is expected to fall on the southern resort island of Jeju, while the Gyeongsang and Jeolla provinces and the eastern part of Gangwon will likely see five to 20 millimeters on Saturday.The western part of Gangwon Province should see around five millimeters of rain, and the Chungcheong provinces less than five millimeters.From Sunday, rain accompanied by wind gusts, thunder and lightning will fall nationwide as low pressure near China’s Shandong Peninsula moves northeast after crossing the Yellow Sea.The rain will continue nationwide until daytime Monday, though the greater Seoul area and western parts of Gangwon Province will continue to see rain until Monday night.Central regions of the country near the expected path of the low pressure and some parts of Jeju will likely get soaked as a downpour of some one hundred millimeters is expected.Starting from Sunday, ten to 60 millimeters of rain is expected to fall on the five West Sea islands, ten to 50 millimeters on Jeju and ten to 40 millimeters on Incheon, the west coast of Gyeonggi Province, the western parts of the Chungcheong provinces, the south coast of South Jeolla Province, Busan, Ulsan and the south coast of South Gyeongsang Province.Seoul, most of Gyeonggi Province, Daejeon, Sejong, South Chungcheong Province, North Jeolla Province and South Gyeongsang Province will see five to 20 millimeters of rain, while Gangwon Province, North Chungcheong Province, Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province will see five to ten millimeters.From early morning Sunday, most of Korea will see strong winds of up to 55 to 70 kilometers per hour, with most coastal regions, Jeju and eastern parts of Gangwon Province seeing very strong winds of 70 to 90 kilometers per hour.Colder temperatures will set in after the rain. Strong, cold winds will blow in from Monday, with temperatures expected to plummet Tuesday two to five degrees Celsius lower than in previous years.