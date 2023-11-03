Menu Content

Science

Rain, Strong Winds Forecast for Nation into Monday

Written: 2023-11-05 14:12:29Updated: 2023-11-05 18:56:17

Rain, Strong Winds Forecast for Nation into Monday

Photo : KBS News

Cloudy skies are forecast for the nation on Sunday, with rains and strong winds expected overnight Sunday into Monday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, 30 to 80 millimeters of rain are expected for most parts of the nation until Monday, with more than 100 millimeters for the capital region and the western part of Gangwon Province.

Parts of the regions are forecast to see rain accompanied by wind gusts, thunder and lightning overnight Sunday.

During the day, most of Korea will see strong winds of up to 17 meters per second, with some regions likely to have very strong winds of over 20 meters per second during the night.

Strong winds are expected to continue until Monday morning for most parts of the nation.

Monday morning lows will be similar to Sunday or slightly higher, ranging from 15 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Daytime highs will be lower than Sunday, ranging from 16 to 23 degrees, including 17 in Seoul.
