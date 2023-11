Photo : YONHAP News

Temperatures plunged on Tuesday with the season’s first cold wave alerts issued for Seoul and the central inland areas.Morning lows slipped to around five degrees Celsius in the central region and ten degrees in southern regions, marking a drop of ten to 15 degrees from Monday’s morning lows.With a chilly wind forecast for the daytime, afternoon highs are expected to drop by eight to 12 degrees from Monday to seven to 17 degrees on Tuesday, including ten degrees for Seoul.The weather will be colder on Wednesday morning, with the temperatures expected to gradually rise from Wednesday afternoon.Strong winds are expected across the nation on Tuesday morning, with very strong gusts forecast for eastern and western coastal areas and the mountainous areas in Gangwon Province.