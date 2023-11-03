Gov't Likely to Approve Neonicotinoid Insecticides for Emergency Use From Fri. at Earliest

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to approve neonicotinoid insecticides for emergency use in a bid to clamp down on a bed bug infestation that has gripped the nation.The National Institute of Environmental Research under the environment ministry said it plans to approve the use of such insecticides as early as Friday, citing that bed bugs in the nation have grown resistant to pyrethroid insecticide which are mainly used in the nation to combat the insects.Neonicotinoid insecticides are mainly used abroad to catch mosquitoes, flies and cockroaches.The government tentatively allows for emergency use of medicine or chemical products that are needed to address contingencies, including the spread of infectious diseases, without going through deliberation procedures.The government plans to only allow disinfection industries to use the said insecticides for now.If such insecticides gain approval for emergency use, they would be used in bed bug prevention from as early as next Monday.