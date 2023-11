Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Medical Center(SMC) announced Friday that it has achieved a historic milestone by successfully completing the country’s first uterus transplant.The operation involved transferring the uterus of a brain-dead woman to a 35-year-old recipient diagnosed with Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome, a congenital condition resulting in underdeveloped or absent reproductive organs that impacts about one in every five-thousand women.The transplant has proven stable for ten months, with no signs of rejection, providing the recipient with the possibility of becoming pregnant and giving birth.SMC’s multidisciplinary uterus transplantation team prepared for the groundbreaking medical procedure from 2019 and conducted the surgery earlier this year.