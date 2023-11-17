Autumn’s First Fine, Ultra Fine Dust Advisories Issued on Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The fall’s first fine dust and ultrafine dust advisories were issued for many parts of the central region and the Jeolla provinces on Thursday.The environment ministry issued the advisories for several parts of Incheon, the central areas of Gyeonggi Province and the southern parts of South Chungcheong Province as of 8 a.m., marking the first issuance in six months.With yellow dust coming into the country from abroad from early hours Thursday, the level of fine dust, or particulate matter smaller than ten micrometers in diameter, were “very bad” during the morning in the Seoul metropolitan area and South Chungcheong Province.The daytime levels are projected to be “bad" in greater Seoul as well as the Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces, while the Gyeongsang provinces and Jeju are expected to see fine dust levels reach “bad” in the afternoon.The yellow dust is set to disappear later in the evening, starting with the capital region.