Photo : YONHAP News

A rubbing of a monument erected to commemorate the achievements of King Gwanggaeto the Great during the Goguryeo Dynasty has been found in France.According to Professor Park Dae-jae at Korea University’s Department of Korean History on Thursday, the newly discovered rubbing will be introduced at a conference held at Collège de France on Friday.The monument of King Gwanggaeto the Great was erected around the year 414 in Ji’an, Jilin Province in China, and is considered the largest monument in East Asia with a total of one-thousand-775 characters engraved on four sides.Its construction is credited to his son, King Jangsu, who is believed to have commissioned the six-point-39 meter monument as he built his father’s tomb.Approximately 100 types of rubbings of King Gwanggaeto the Great have survived to this day.