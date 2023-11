Photo : KBS News

Temperatures plunged on Friday with cold wave advisories issued for the capital region and southeastern coastal areas.The mercury plummeted to minus ten degrees Celsius on Friday morning in the mountain areas of Gangwon Province and minus two-point-two degrees in Seoul, with the cold weather likely to continue through the afternoon.Afternoon highs are forecast to range from zero to nine degrees across the country, including two degrees in Seoul, as the temperature falls more than ten degrees lower than Thursday’s.Strong wind advisories issued for the eastern and western coasts and Jeju Island with gusts forecast across the nation, further bringing down the apparent temperature with the wind chill.The cold snap is predicted to continue into the weekend, with morning lows expected to fall to minus six degrees in Seoul on Saturday.