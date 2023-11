Photo : YONHAP News

A cold wave hit the nation on Friday, with some areas experiencing a 15-degree drop in morning temperatures from the previous day.Friday’s morning lows reached minus three degrees in Seoul and minus two-point-seven degrees in Incheon, while Mount Seorak recorded minus 13-point-seven degrees as of 7:27 a.m. with feels like temperature dropping to 23-point-three below.Cold wave warnings were issued for the metropolitan area, the inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, Busan, the eastern coastal areas of Gyeongsang Province and the northeastern mountainous regions of North Gyeongsang Province.On Saturday morning, the temperatures will fall even lower with most regions seeing subzero morning temperatures.Seoul will drop to minus six degrees, with all other regions excluding Jeju Island ranging from minus ten degrees to one above.