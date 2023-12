Photo : YONHAP News

Snow flurries are projected for Incheon and the western coasts of Gyeonggi Province on Saturday morning with most parts of the country set to see cloudy skies.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, the northeastern parts of Gyeonggi Province and the inland areas of Gangwon Province are expected to see around one centimeter of snowfall from late hours Saturday.Morning lows are set to stand between minus nine and three degrees, including minus four in Seoul, two to three degrees higher than Friday.Saturday afternoon will be warmer than Friday, with highs between four and eleven degrees.