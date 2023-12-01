Heavy Rain, Snow Forcast for Nation into Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rains and snow are forecast nationwide on Monday and Tuesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Sunday, rain will begin in eastern Gangwon Province on Sunday morning and Jeju Island in the afternoon before expanding to South Jeolla Province and the eastern coastal areas in North Gyeongsang Province at night.The rain is forecast to hit the nation on Monday, while mountain areas in northern Gangwon Province with lower temperatures are likely to see heavy snow of up to 30 centimeters.More than 100 millimeters of rain is expected for eastern Gangwon Province and the mountain areas on Jeju Island until Monday, with 30 to 80 millimeters for Busan, Ulsan and the southern coastal areas.Seoul and its surrounding capital area are forecast to receive 20 to 60 millimeters. The rain is expected to let up on Tuesday morning but will continue into Tuesday afternoon in Jeju and eastern Gangwon.Most of the regions are forecast to see rain accompanied by strong gusts of up to 55 kilometers per hour.