Science

Heavy Rain Forecast for Nation into Tuesday with Snow for Gangwon

Written: 2023-12-11 08:34:31Updated: 2023-12-11 09:31:54

Photo : YONHAP News

Rain and snow are forecast nationwide on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Monday, heavy rains of more than 120 millimeters are expected for eastern Gangwon Province and the mountain areas on Jeju Island until Tuesday, with 20 to 80 millimeters for southeastern areas and more than 100 millimeters for the eastern coastal areas in North Gyeongsang Province.

Southern coastal areas in South Jeolla Province are forecast to receive 20 to 60 millimeters of rain, while the other regions and the capital area are likely to have ten to 40 millimeters.

Mountain areas in northern Gangwon Province with lower temperatures are likely to see heavy snow of more than 30 centimeters.

The precipitation is expected to let up on Tuesday morning.

Coastal areas and Jeju Island are forecast to see strong winds of more than 20 meters per second until Tuesday.

Afternoon highs on Monday are expected to drop five to seven degrees from Sunday to stand at seven to 16 degrees, including ten degrees for Seoul.
