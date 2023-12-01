Menu Content

Culture

Czech Boys Choir Boni Pueri to Visit S. Korea for First Concerts in 6 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The Czech Boys Choir Boni Pueri will visit South Korea for their first concert series in the country in six years.

The leading European ensemble is scheduled for five concerts in Seoul, the Gyeonggi provincial cities of Bucheon, Anyang, Gwangju and Uijeongbu as well as Gongju, South Chungcheong Province. The first Seoul concert will be held at the Seoul Arts Center at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

This year's concert themes are European classic music as well as Czech and international Christmas music, with the first half of the performance composed of European classics and Czech folk songs, followed by Christmas carols in the latter half.

Created in 1982 with the ensemble name Boni Pueri, meaning "good boys," in Latin, the choir has performed more than four-thousand concerts around the world, appearing alongside world-distinguished artists such as renowned opera singer Jose Carreras and Grammy winner Bobby McFerrin.

The latest visit will be the Czech cultural ambassadors' tenth trip to South Korea since 2002.
