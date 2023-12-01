Tuesday to See Cloudy Skies, More Snow for Gangwon

Photo : YONHAP News

Most parts of the nation are likely to see cloudy skies on Tuesday with sporadic rains and snow.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, mountain areas in Gangwon Province, which have already received as much as 70 centimeters of heavy snowfall, are expected to see 15 centimeters of more snow until Tuesday night, prompting heavy snow advisories for the central and northern mountainous regions of the provinceRains are expected to let up in most parts of the nation on Tuesday morning, but will continue in South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang provinces into the afternoon and eastern parts of Gangwon into the evening.Strong winds are also forecast for the coastal areas in South Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces as well as on Jeju Island, with strong wind advisories in place.Afternoon highs are expected to range five to 13 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, three to five degrees lower than the previous day, with nine degrees forecast for Seoul.