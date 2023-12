Photo : YONHAP News

Jung-kook and Jimin of K-pop sensation BTS began their mandatory military service on Tuesday to round out the enlistment of the entire group.The two entered boot camp just a day after members RM and V enlisted, with all four set to serve as active-duty soldiers until their discharge in June 2025.The other three members are already enlisted, with Jin, the oldest, the first to join last December.Jin and J-Hope are currently serving in the army, while Suga is completing his requirement as a social service agent.