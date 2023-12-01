Korean Movie Ticket Sales Reached Nearly 70% of Pre-pandemic Level in Nov.

Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that the sales of tickets for Korean movies nearly reached 70 percent of their pre-pandemic level last month on the back of the strong popularity of the historical drama “12.12: The Day.”According to data released by the Korean Film Council(KFC) on Thursday, a total of 41-point-one billion won worth of tickets for Korean films were sold in November, up 22-and-a-half percent from the same period last year. The figure is 70-point-two percent of 58-point-six billion won in average sales posted for the month of November in 2017, 2018 and 2019.The number of moviegoers reached four-point-32 million, or some 60 percent of the pre-pandemic level.The KFC assessed that “12.12: The Day,” which was released on November 22, drove up ticket sales and the number of moviegoers.The film reaped 27-point-seven billion won in sales and drew two-point-95 million moviegoers for nine days since its release.Sales of tickets of both Korean and foreign films stood at 73-point-two billion won last month while the number of moviegoers reached more than seven-point-six million.