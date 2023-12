Photo : KBS News

The Japanese government reportedly concluded that North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday that appears to have fallen into waters outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone(EEZ).According to Japan’s Kyodo News and NHK, the defense ministry in Tokyo said on Sunday that the missile fired from the North’s west coast flew about 400 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers before falling outside the EEZ.The ministry’s announcement on the possible ballistic missile launch by the North came at around 10:40 p.m.The Japanese government reportedly began to collect information regarding the launch and check for any damage.Japanese Prime Minister Fumio ordered the government to collect related details and quickly provide accurate information to Japanese people, while also ensuring the safety of aircraft and vessels as well as taking all possible contingency preparedness measures.