The cold wave gripping the nation will continue into Monday with cold wave advisories in place for the central region and inland parts of southern provinces.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Monday, afternoon highs are expected to range from minus four to four degrees Celsius throughout the day, including two below for Seoul, four degrees higher than Sunday.The cold snap is likely to let up slightly on Tuesday as temperatures are forecast to rise further, but icy cold weather is expected to return from Wednesday and continue this week with temperatures hovering around minus ten degrees.The nation is likely to see cloudy skies on Monday.Most parts of the central region are forecast to have snow on Tuesday night.