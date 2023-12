Photo : YONHAP News

Jungkook of BTS was picked as the Artist of the Year in KBS World Radio’s survey on the World’s Favorite K-Pop Song and Artist of 2023.The survey was carried out from November 24 to December 8 on KBS World Radio's website and mobile app, with a total of 259-thousand-110 respondents from 112 countries participating.Jungkook took the title of Artist of the Year after garnering 20-point-85 percent of approval. He was followed by Stray Kids, fellow BTS members Jimin and V as well as Seventeen.Jungkook grabbed two more titles, “Solo Artist of the Year” and “Best Song of the Year” with “Seven.”NewJeans was picked “Girl Group of the Year” while Stray Kids took the title of “Boy Group of the Year.”The survey results will be announced during a special feature program which will air in place of K-Pop Connection on Friday.