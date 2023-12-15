US Condemns N. Korea's Missile Launches, Urges China to Step in

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. State Department has condemned North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launches as threats to the country’s neighbors that undermine security in the region.Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing on Monday that the launches violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions and urged all countries to condemn them while fully enforcing the resolutions to block the regime’s illicit weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.Regarding a high-level diplomatic meeting between North Korea and China right after Monday’s missile launch, Miller said the U.S. believes there is a constructive role for Beijing to play in constraining Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions, one that Washington will welcome and promote.China’s foreign minister Wang Yi held high-level talks with North Korean vice foreign minister Pak Myong-ho in Beijing on Monday, coinciding with Pyongyang’s firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM).The ICBM launch was the second provocation by the regime in less than 12 hours after a launch of a short-range ballistic missile Sunday night.