Heavy Snow Forecast for S. Chungcheong, Jeolla into Thursday

Photo : KBS News

Heavy snow is forecast for the South Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces as well as Jeju Island on Wednesday while conditions are likely to clear up gradually in the capital area and other regions.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the western coastal areas in North Jeolla Province and mountainous areas of Jeju Island are expected to see up to 30 centimeters of heavy snow until Thursday, while the western coastal areas in South Chungcheong, western South Jeolla and Gwangju are likely to receive up to 20 centimeters.The snow is forecast to continue into Friday for the South Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces along with Jeju.Winds of up to 20 meters per second are forecast for those regions as well during the snowfall on Wednesday.Temperatures are expected to fall further with strong winds in the afternoon, with nationwide lows thus far for winter expected on Thursday morning, including minus 15 degrees Celsius in Seoul.