G7 Foreign Ministers Denounce N. Korea's ICBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministers of Group of Seven(G7) nations condemned North Korea’s recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) in the strongest terms on Tuesday.According to Japan’s foreign ministry, the G7 foreign ministers issued a joint statement denouncing the ICBM launch while criticizing Pyongyang’s continued advancement of its unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities and escalation of destabilizing activities.The ministers decried North Korea’s choice to prioritize its unlawful weapons of mass destruction(WMD) and ballistic missile programs over the welfare of its people, urging Pyongyang to terminate the programs as well as its nuclear ambitions in a complete, verifiable, and irreversible manner.They also stressed that the regime's repeated, reckless actions must be met with a swift, united, and robust international response, particularly by the UN Security Council.The statement also expressed concerns about arms transfers from North Korea to Russia, urging both countries to immediately cease such activities.The North test-launched a solid-fuel Hwasong-18 ICBM toward the East Sea on Monday morning.