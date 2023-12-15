Strongest Cold Wave of Season to Continue until Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The strongest cold wave of the season has prompted related warnings for most of the country. The arctic weather is expected to last until this weekend, with some regions also seeing heavy snowfall.Max Lee reports.Report: With a cold wave alert active for most of the country, the harshest winter conditions of the season thus far will continue into this weekend.Thursday morning temperatures plummeted to minus 25-point-three degrees Celsius in Imnam, Cheorwon Country in Gangwon Province, while Seoul saw a low of minus 14-point-four degrees.Heavy snowfall is also continuing to affect the southern resort island of Jeju, South Jeolla Province and the west coast of South Chungcheong Province, where heavy snow warnings were issued.The precipitation will continue throughout the day in the regions and last until Friday for Jeju Island, where Halla Mountain has reported over 50 centimeters of accumulation.The frigid conditions are expected to continue tomorrow, with Friday morning lows expected to be similar to or slightly lower than Thursday, with temperatures dropping to minus 15 degrees in Seoul and minus 20 degrees in Cheorwon, before gradually rising from Saturday.However, the feels-like temperature in central regions including the capital area is expected to drop to around minus 20 degrees.Heavy snows combined with subzero temperatures have left many affected regions seeing icy road conditions, so caution is advised.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.