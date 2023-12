Photo : YONHAP News

The cold wave gripping the nation will continue into Saturday with snow forecast for western coastal areas and Jeju Island.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Friday’s afternoon highs are expected to be similar to Thursday’s, ranging from minus nine to minus two degrees Celsius, including minus seven for Seoul.The cold wave is expected to continue into Saturday, although temperatures are expected to rise slightly, before gradually letting up from Sunday.Amid the icy weather, snow will continue to fall on Friday in western coastal areas and Jeju Island, with more than 30 centimeters forecast for the mountain areas of Jeju and up to ten centimeters for western coastal areas in Jeolla Province.The snowfall is likely to continue into early Saturday morning.