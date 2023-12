Photo : YONHAP News

More than 170 water meters froze and some 160 flights were canceled on Thursday as heavy snow fell amid a cold snap across the nation.According to the Central Safety and Countermeasure Headquarters, as of 6 a.m. Friday, a total of 173 frozen water meters were reported nationwide, most of which were in the capital region with 90 cases in Seoul, 30 in Gyeonggi Province and 15 in Gangwon Province, in addition to six cases of frozen water pipes in Seoul and Gyeonggi.All problems have since been repaired.Heavy snowfall in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province caused the collapse of two livestock housing facilities and one greenhouse.Traffic is restricted on 13 roads, including four in South Chungcheong Province and seven in South Jeolla Province.A total of 159 flights were canceled nationwide while 20 passenger ships on 15 routes were held in port, while access to 126 sections in seven national parks was also restricted.