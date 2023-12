Photo : YONHAP News

The historical drama film "12.12: The Day" has drawn over ten million viewers in about one month after its release.According to Plus M Entertainment, cumulative ticket sales of the film surpassed the ten million mark early Sunday morning, 32 days after it was released on November 22."12.12: The Day" is the second movie to reach the milestone among local and foreign films released in Korea this year, following "The Roundup: No Way Out" in July.It is the 31st film to hit the milestone in Korea and the 22nd among Korean films.Since its release, the film has topped the local box office for 28 straight days until the release of "Noryang: Deadly Sea."Although Kim Sung-su's political drama film is based on actual events during the 1979 military takeover, it avoids using the real names of those involved in favor of similar pseudonyms.