Photo : YONHAP News

The historical drama film "12.12: The Day" led ticket sales in South Korea this year.According to the film’s distributor Plus M Entertainment on Monday, cumulative ticket sales reached ten million-690-thousand as of 4:45 p.m., surpassing the total admissions of "The Roundup: No Way Out.""12.12: The Day" topped the ten-million mark on Sunday morning, 32 days after it was released on November 22.The period piece is the second movie to reach the ten-million milestone among both local and foreign films released in South Korea this year, following "The Roundup: No Way Out" in July, which drew ten million-680-thousand viewers in total.The political drama directed by Kim Sung-su is based on actual events during the 1979 military coup.From its release, the film topped the local box office for 28 straight days until "Noryang: Deadly Sea" hit theaters on December 20.