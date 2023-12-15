Gov't Devises Standard for Using AI-Related Copyrights

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has come up with a standard for using artificial intelligence(AI)-related copyrights in a bid to minimize confusion in the related market resulting from the commercialization of AI technologies.Culture minister Yu In-chon unveiled on Wednesday strategies on making South Korea a country strong in copyrights, which included establishing such standards.Yu stressed the need to actively and preemptively respond in a new copyright environment, saying he strongly believes changes will come in copyrights in 2024.The culture ministry is aiming to expand the size of related industries from some 245 trillion won posted in 2022 to 430 trillion won by 2027 and increase the volume of copyright exports from 15-and-a-half billion dollars to 25 billion dollars during the same period.The ministry is also seeking to raise South Korea's place in the category of copyrights in the U.S. Chamber International Intellectual Property(IP) Index from seventh to fifth by 2027.To this end, the ministry devised four strategies, including preemptively responding to AI, addressing blind spots in copyrights, boosting transparency of copyright industries and actively tackling illegal content distribution abroad.