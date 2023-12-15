Heavy Snow to Hit Gangwon Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation is likely to see rain or snow with cloudy skies on Sunday, with heavy snow forecast for the eastern parts of Gangwon Province.Mountain areas of Gangwon Province are expected to see more than 20 centimeters of snow, with the eastern coastal areas in northern Gangwon likely to have 15 centimeters of snow or more.Eastern Gyeonggi Province, the northern parts of North Chungcheong Province and the inland parts of North Gyeongsang Province are expected to receive one to three centimeters of snow.The capital region is forecast to see clear skies on Sunday afternoon, while the snow or rain will continue in parts of Chungcheong and Jeolla Provinces until the evening and in the eastern parts of Gangwon Province until Monday morning.A thick fog is expected for Gangwon and the inland parts of Gyeongsang Province on Sunday morning, with strong winds forecast for the western coastal areas and Jeju Island.Afternoon highs for Sunday are expected to range from four to eleven degrees Celsius, including six for Seoul.