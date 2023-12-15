S. Korea Begins 2-Year Term as Nonpermanent UNSC Member

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea begins its two-year term as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) on Monday.It is the third time South Korea is serving on the council as one of ten elected members, after 1996 and 2013.UNSC nonpermanent members are guaranteed the same status as permanent members, except for veto power, and have the right to convene meetings when they serve as chair.The government plans to utilize this authority to raise global awareness of North Korean provocations and human rights violations and lead the Council to respond to cyber security and other issues.Seoul’s foreign ministry noted the growing role of nonpermanent members amid conflicts among the permanent members, saying that it is becoming important for nonpermanent members to persuade their permanent counterparts and find a breakthrough.The ministry said that for two years, South Korea will play a responsible role in ensuring that the UNSC responds effectively to major issues such as the North Korea issue, the Ukraine crisis and the Israel-Hamas conflict.