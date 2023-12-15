Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea Begins 2-Year Term as Nonpermanent UNSC Member

Written: 2024-01-01 13:40:59Updated: 2024-01-01 13:41:16

S. Korea Begins 2-Year Term as Nonpermanent UNSC Member

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea begins its two-year term as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) on Monday. 

It is the third time South Korea is serving on the council as one of ten elected members, after 1996 and 2013.

UNSC nonpermanent members are guaranteed the same status as permanent members, except for veto power, and have the right to convene meetings when they serve as chair. 

The government plans to utilize this authority to raise global awareness of North Korean provocations and human rights violations and lead the Council to respond to cyber security and other issues. 

Seoul’s foreign ministry noted the growing role of nonpermanent members amid conflicts among the permanent members, saying that it is becoming important for nonpermanent members to persuade their permanent counterparts and find a breakthrough.

The ministry said that for two years, South Korea will play a responsible role in ensuring that the UNSC responds effectively to major issues such as the North Korea issue, the Ukraine crisis and the Israel-Hamas conflict.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >