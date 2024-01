Photo : YONHAP News

Korean-Canadian director Celine Song's film "Past Lives" was nominated for six BAFTA Awards.The British Academy announced its longlist for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards on Friday."Past Lives" was nominated for best film, best foreign language film, best original screenplay, best director, best leading actor and best leading actress.The film, which tells the story of a man and a woman who part ways as children and reunite 20 years later in New York, features Korean-American actress Greta Lee and German-Korean actor Teo Yoo.In the United States, the film was nominated for five Golden Globes and won the Best Feature award at the Gotham Independent Film Awards."Past Lives" has earned critical acclaim since premiering last year at the Sundance Film Festival. It was also screened at the Berlin International Film Festival.