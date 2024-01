Photo : YONHAP News

The nation is likely to see clear skies on Monday as the week begins with a sharp fall in morning temperatures.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, as of 5 a.m., the mercury plunged to around minus ten degrees Celsius in Seoul, Incheon and Suwon in the central region and in Chuncheon in Gangwon Province, with cold wave advisories issued for inland areas.Afternoon highs are expected to range from minus one to six degrees on Monday, including zero for Seoul.Waves two to four meters high are forecast for waters off Jeju Island and southern coastal areas.Snow or rain is forecast for Tuesday beginning with the capital region, the inland areas of Gangwon Province and the western coastal areas in northern South Chungcheong Province in the morning.