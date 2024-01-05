Steven Yeun Becomes 1st Korean American to Win Golden Globe for Best Actor

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean American actor Steven Yeun of "Minari" won his first Golden Globe on Sunday becoming the first Asian to win the best male actor award for his role in the Netflix limited series "Beef."At the 2024 awards ceremony, Yeun beat out Matt Bomer for "Fellow Travelers," Sam Claflin for "Daisy Jones and the Six," Jon Hamm for "Fargo," Woody Harrelson for "White House Plumbers" and David Oyelowo for "Lawmen: Bass Reeves.""Beef" swept the limited series top acting categories with Yeun's co-star, Ali Wong, winning the Golden Globe for best female actor in a limited series.The show also won the Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.The ten-episode series made the top ten most-watched shows on Netflix for five consecutive weeks after its release in April last year.The series, written and produced by South Korean-born Lee Sung-jin, also netted an Emmy nomination for Yeun in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.