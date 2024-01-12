Billboard Korea to Launch This Summer

Photo : KBS News

American music and entertainment magazine Billboard will launch its South Korean arm this summer.The weekly announced on Monday that Billboard Korea will officially launch with the release of its first issue, “Billboard K Vol.1,” in June.The magazine said Billboard Korea will pursue projects in a wide array of areas, including content production, charts and concerts together with domestic platforms and brands.Billboard president Mike Van said in a statement that the launch of Billboard Korea “is a significant milestone” for the brand while Kim Yuna, publisher of Billboard Korea, said the South Korean arm of the music magazine “will play a crucial role in promoting K-culture."Ahead of its first published issue, Billboard Korea is set to launch its official website and digital platform this spring and is also preparing to come up with its own chart.Billboard Korea was initially launched in 2017 but suspended operations last year after Penske Media Corporation acquired the magazine in 2020.