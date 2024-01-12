'Beef' Sweeps 8 Awards at 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

Photo : YONHAP News

"Beef," a Netflix drama series written and directed by South Korea-born director Lee Sung-jin, starring Korean American actor Steven Yeun, swept eight awards at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.The ten-episode series won Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie on Sunday during the ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.Director Lee Sung-jin, who also won both the outstanding directing and writing awards, thanked those who had shared their struggles in life after watching the series, adding the best thing about making "Beef" was working with people who loved unconditionally.Steven Yeun, who was named outstanding lead actor in a limited series, thanked his fellow cast members, as well as his character Danny, saying while judgment and shame make people lonely, compassion and grace bring people together.Yeun's fellow cast member Ali Wong was named outstanding lead actress, while "Beef" also bagged three awards in casting, costumes and picture editing.The ten-episode series became one of the top ten most-watched shows on Netflix, staying on the list for five consecutive weeks after its release in April last year.