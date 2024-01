Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that the number of foreigners who visited Japan last year topped 25 million for the first time in four years.According to the Japan National Tourism Organization on Wednesday, some 25-point-one million foreigners visited Japan in 2023.The latest figure is smaller than the record of nearly 319 million posted in 2019 but did recover to 79 percent of the 2019 figure by surpassing 25 million.South Koreans accounted for 28 percent of total foreigners who visited Japan in 2023, taking up the largest share with nearly seven million following the weakened yen and expanded number of flights.The Korean won strengthened against the Japanese currency to the 860-won per 100 yen level last November to record the strongest since the 2008 global financial crisis.