BTS Members Secure 5 Nominations at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Three members of BTS – Jungkook, J-Hope and V – secured five nominations for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
According to the full list of nominees for the U.S. music industry's awards this year announced on Thursday, Jungkook was shortlisted for K-pop Artist of the Year, K-pop Song of the Year for "Seven" featuring Latto, Best Music Video for "3D" featuring Jack Harlow and Favorite Debut Album for "Golden."
V received a nomination for Favorite Debut Album for "Layover," while J-Hope was nominated for Favorite On Screen for "J-Hope in the Box," a documentary on the production of his solo album titled "Jack in the Box."
Other groups competing for K-pop Artist of the Year are NCT Dream, Seventeen and Stray Kids, while Ateez, Stray Kids and NewJeans are in contention for K-pop Song of the Year for their respective hit songs.
The iHeartRadio Music Awards is an annual music award presented by the U.S. online radio station iHeartRadio, with three new K-pop categories added this year.