BTS Members Secure 5 Nominations at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Photo : KBS News

Three members of BTS – Jungkook, J-Hope and V – secured five nominations for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.According to the full list of nominees for the U.S. music industry's awards this year announced on Thursday, Jungkook was shortlisted for K-pop Artist of the Year, K-pop Song of the Year for "Seven" featuring Latto, Best Music Video for "3D" featuring Jack Harlow and Favorite Debut Album for "Golden."V received a nomination for Favorite Debut Album for "Layover," while J-Hope was nominated for Favorite On Screen for "J-Hope in the Box," a documentary on the production of his solo album titled "Jack in the Box."Other groups competing for K-pop Artist of the Year are NCT Dream, Seventeen and Stray Kids, while Ateez, Stray Kids and NewJeans are in contention for K-pop Song of the Year for their respective hit songs.The iHeartRadio Music Awards is an annual music award presented by the U.S. online radio station iHeartRadio, with three new K-pop categories added this year.