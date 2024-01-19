N. Korea: Putin Expressed Willingness to Visit Pyongyang at Early Date

Photo : KBS News

North Korea reportedly said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his willingness to visit Pyongyang at an early date and the country is ready to greet him with the greatest sincerity.The North Korean foreign minister's assistant office made the announcement in a statement carried by the Korean Central Broadcasting Station, the North's domestic radio service.The statement said that North Korea warmly welcomes President Putin's visit and is ready to greet the Korean people's closest friend with the greatest sincerity.The statement also mentioned that Putin expressed his willingness to visit North Korea at an early date during his meeting with Foreign Minister Choi Son-hui at the Kremlin.The Kremlin said last Thursday that no firm dates had been decided for Putin's trip to North Korea, but the parties involved were coordinating through diplomatic channels.Putin accepted an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un when they met in Russia for summit talks in September of last year.His last journey to North Korea was in July 2000, when the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il was in power.