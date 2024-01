Photo : KBS News

Over 100 flights nationwide were canceled on Tuesday due to the cold wave and heavy snowfall in some parts of the country.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters a total of 122 flights were canceled, including 76 flights on Jeju, 24 flights at Gimpo and eight flights in Daegu.Five roads in Jeju and five others elsewhere were blocked and 93 passenger ships were unable to traverse 71 routes, while 144 trails in eight national parks, including 60 trails in Mudeungsan National Park, were forced to close.There were 58 frozen water meter incidents nationwide, including 26 in Seoul and 21 in Incheon, but repairs have now been completed.The extreme cold will continue throughout the nation until Thursday, with snowfall expected to continue, centered on the west coast until Thursday.