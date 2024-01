Photo : KBS News

Hyerim, a former member of K-pop girl group Wonder Girls, will debut as a radio DJ at KBS World Radio.KBS World Radio announced on Tuesday that “Wonder Hours with Hyerim” will begin its broadcast for listeners worldwide beginning on January 29 as a follow up to singer Lena Park's “One Fine Day.”The production team said that Hyerim showed her skills and potential as a host in both English and Korean in the 2023 year-end special, adding that the artist participated in the production of the program from the beginning.DJ Hyerim plans to directly reach listeners through YouTube, sharing scenes from the studio from noon to 2 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday.The new program will air for two hours from Monday to Friday from 5:10 p.m. and can be heard through the KBS Radio “KONG” app, KBS World Radio mobile app and YouTube channel “KBS WORLD English.”