Photo : YONHAP News

Fu Bao, a giant panda born in Everland that turns four this year, will return to China in early April.Everland announced on its website and official social media accounts on Tuesday that the popular panda's return to China has been finalized and Fu Bao will be transferred to the national giant panda conservation and research center in Sichuan Province.Everland plans to manage Fu Bao in a separate space within Panda World for a month before returning her to China in accordance with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.Fu Bao will be available to the public until early March, with the facility planning to limit the viewing hours to the afternoon starting this weekend as part of adaptation training for the return.