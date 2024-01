Photo : KBS News

The bitter cold wave that began on Monday is expected to carry into Thursday before abating.The morning lows on Thursday will fall to minus ten degrees Celsius in Seoul, with similar or slightly warmer temperatures compared to Wednesday's forecast for the rest of the nation to range between minus 16 and minus one.The daytime temperatures will climb to zero in Seoul and minus two to six above nationwide, about three to four degrees warmer than Wednesday, with the cold wave expected to gradually ease starting Friday.However, heavy snow is expected in the western Jeolla regions before stopping on Wednesday afternoon, while Jeju Island is likely to see accumulation of five to 15 centimeters in mountainous areas until tomorrow.