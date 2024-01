Photo : YONHAP News

The Han River froze for the first time this winter on the back of a bitter cold wave this week.The Korea Meteorological Administration said on Friday that frozen ice was observed 100 meters upstream on the second and fourth piers of the Hangang Bridge, the official observation points for freezing on the river.Despite the recent cold wave, this winter is considered warmer than usual, with the freezing of the Han this season coming 16 days later than usual and 32 days later than last winter.Meanwhile, the cold will gradually ease starting Friday, with Saturday's morning lows in Seoul at minus five degrees Celsius, while the entire country will range between minus 11 degrees Celsius to one above, one to three degrees higher than Friday.