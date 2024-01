Photo : YONHAP News

France-based comic book artist Park Yoon-sun received the top prize in the children's section of the prestigious Angoulême International Comics Festival.The festival announced via Twitter on Friday that Park received the Fauve Jeunesse award for her book "L'incroyable mademoiselle Bang!"She is the first Korean artist to win an award at the festival since Ancco earned one for "Bad Friends" in 2017.Park has worked in France for 16 years since graduating from Seoul National University's Design School.Some of her work has also been published in Korea, including her book "Boubou and His Friends," which was nominated for an award at Angoulême last year.