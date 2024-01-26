KCNA: N. Korean Leader Oversaw Sub-Launched Cruise Missile Test

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly supervised the test of its newly developed submarine-launched cruise missile and inspected the construction of a nuclear submarine on Sunday.The state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Monday that Kim guided the test launch of the missile dubbed the “Pulhwasal-3-31,” the same strategic cruise missile the regime first test-fired last Wednesday.The KCNA said that the missiles flew for two hours and three minutes and two hours and four minutes before precisely hitting preset targets on an islet in the East Sea, without disclosing the flight distances.The report said that Kim also inspected the construction of a nuclear submarine and discussed issues related to the manufacturing of other types of new warships, while reportedly presenting immediate tasks and state measures for relevant sectors.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Sunday that North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles at around 8 a.m. in waters off the port city of Sinpo in South Hamgyong Province, where the North’s submarine facilities are located.