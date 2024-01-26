Menu Content

Culture

‘Sleep’ Starring Lee Sun-kyun Wins Gérardmer Film Festival’s Top Prize

Written: 2024-01-29 10:31:29Updated: 2024-01-29 10:42:40

‘Sleep’ Starring Lee Sun-kyun Wins Gérardmer Film Festival’s Top Prize

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean thriller film “Sleep” starring the late Lee Sun-kyun won the top prize at the Gérardmer International Fantastic Film Festival.

According to AFP on Sunday, Director Jason Yu was awarded the Grand Prix of the prestigious film festival for his first feature-length film, a mystery thriller about the upheaval of a young couple’s lives after the husband's nightmarish sleepwalking habits terrorize his wife.

The movie received favorable reviews from critics, and was invited to the Critics' Week section of the 76th Cannes International Film Festival, which is unusual for a new director's work. At the time, it received a standing ovation for its unique story and unpredictable development.

Lee Sun-kyun, who played the husband, was invited to the Cannes Film Festival in May of last year with "Sleep" and another movie.

The acclaimed actor was found dead in an apparent suicide last December amid a police investigation into alleged drug use.

Launched in 1994, the Gérardmer International Fantastic Film Festival specializes in films from the fantasy, science fiction and horror genres.
