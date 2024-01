Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Tuesday that it detected several North Korean cruise missiles fired toward the Yellow Sea.The JCS said that the launch was detected at around 7 a.m.South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing the details of the weapons, while the JCS said surveillance of the North has increased in collaboration with the U.S.This comes two days after Pyongyang conducted what it claimed on Monday was a submarine-launched strategic cruise missile test, and the third cruise missile detection by the Joint Chiefs this month.The North's Korean Central News Agency reported last Thursday that a test the day before was of a new strategic cruise missile, the "Pulhwasal-3-31," which was again purportedly fired on Sunday from a submarine, although that assertion was contested by the JCS.